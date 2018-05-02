

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - China's offshore oil & gas producer, CNOOC (CEO), and Shell Nanhai B.V., a joint venture of Shell (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A), unveiled the official start-up of the second ethylene cracker at their Nanhai petrochemicals complex in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China.



The companies noted that several linked derivative units have also started up and the remaining units will start up progressively over the next few weeks.



These new units were built by CNOOC and are owned and operated by the existing CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Company (CSPC) joint venture.



