SK last day L&S- Indikation Shinko Electric Industries SKS 6.28 (30.04.) 7.21/ 7.40 16.25% 11:16:33 voxeljet VJET 2.58 (01.05.) 2.85/ 3.00 13.37% 10:56:47 Klondike Gold LBDP 0.15 (30.04.) 0.15/ 0.18 10.00% 11:07:09 Dialog Semiconductor DLG 17.74 (30.04.) 19.20/ 19.21 8.29% 11:16:03 Thomas Cook Group TCG 1.41 (01.05.) 1.50/ 1.54 7.68% 11:16:21 First Solar F3A 60.05 (01.05.) 56.28/ 56.68 -5.95% 11:16:27 Noble Corp plc NE 3.92 (01.05.) 3.61/ 3.76 -5.96% 11:03:01 Gilead Sciences GILD 60.30 (01.05.) 56.55/ 56.62 -6.16% 11:16:50 Phoenix Solar PS4 0.09 (30.04.) 0.07/ 0.09 -12.99% 11:04:47 Snapchat SNAP 11.80 (01.05.) 9.93/ 9.96 -15.73% 11:16:38