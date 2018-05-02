Darren Barker Joins Sucden Financial

LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sucden Financial, a leading international derivatives and FX broker today announced that Darren Barker has joined its FX team. He will be helping to expand its institutional client base, selling the firm's broad range of electronic and voice services.

Barker has over 30 years of experience in FX and specialises in selling a full range of FX products to institutional firms, including hedge funds, CTAs, private equity funds and banks. He joins the firm from RJ O'Brien, where he was a senior director for sales and trading. Previous roles included senior sales and trading positions at Natixis, Unicredit, JPMorgan, Bank of America, UBS, Citi and Deutsche Bank.

"Sucden Financial is a highly reputable foreign exchange participant, with a strong financial position, experienced teams and established trading and support infrastructure," Barker commented. He continued; "The ambitions to grow and broaden the firm's client base, together with the existing capability to offer a full range of instruments make it a great fit for me."

Peter Brooks, Co-Head of eFX, Sucden Financial commented; "We are delighted to welcome Darren. He has a wealth of experience and expertise to help us expand our institutional FX services to a broader client base."

Sucden Financial has been offering FX services for over 30 years, with established prime brokerage relationships and liquidity from a variety of sources, including tier 1 banks. The firm provides a range of FX services, including eFX, ECN access, credit intermediation, deliverable FX, NDFs and OTC options.

About Sucden Financial

Sucden Financial is a leading international derivatives and FX broker providing access to a broad range of markets, including exchange and OTC traded products, as well as equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and bullion.

The company was formed in 1973 as the London brokerage arm of Sucden, an independent leader in soft commodities trading. Sucden Financial has since evolved into one of the largest brokers for traders, fabricators, producers, consumers, investment houses, hedge funds, commodity firms and retail brokers.

Sucden Financial is a ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) and has access to major global exchanges, offering clients fast, direct access to worldwide markets.

Based in the City of London, Sucden Financial also has offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong (Sucden Financial (HK) Limited) and New York (Sucden Futures Inc.).

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Sucden Futures Inc. is registered with the National Futures Association (NFA).

