The New Nordic Group announces strategic development by appointing Best Western Hotels & Resorts(R) to manage its latest hotel project

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong based New Nordic Group are pleased to announce that they have entered a memorandum of understanding with Best Western Hotels & Resorts for them to manage the Auran Marcus Hotel LLC project in Pratamnak Hill, Thailand.

This 152-room 4* Plus hotel is currently under development with a completion date of October 2020. The association with Best Western Hotels & Resorts represents a significant strategy change for the New Nordic Group as it moves from operating properties that it develops, to also engaging with internationally branded and experienced managers and operators to enhance its product delivery.

The New Nordic Group will continue its traditional sales model of developing and selling condominium projects.

As a consequence of this additional business strategy, the New Nordic Group have established a wholly owned investment, development and marketing subsidiary under the brand Auran.

Auran will finance and develop this Hotel project as the key-holder and is the first of several funding activities that it will undertake.

The group has several properties across ASEAN under development, and Mr. Kurt Svendheim the founder, chairman and CEO of the group says, "Our nine-year old organization has grown steadily in this time, and we feel with the agreement with Best Western Hotels & Resorts allows us to enter into a new and exciting phase of global growth."

For more and further information please contact Paul Simpson, head of corporate marketing at paul@aurangroup.com

About the New Nordic Group

The New Nordic Group provides real-estate options for those looking to generate income, or those simply seeking a property for personal use. The New Nordic Group offers condominiums and a range of real-estate related investments; these products give the investor a choice of terms, interest rates and capital appreciation.

See the company's website at newnordicgoup.com

About the Auran Group

The Auran Group is the investment arm of the New Nordic Group, and is charged with the finance and development of the new hotel and other development projects as well as introducing new and exciting projects with the benefit of the New Nordic Group's experience, gained in the creation of approximately 500m USD worth of investment assets.

Auran's team has of experience in international property development and management, finance, hospitality, sales, travel and renewable energy.

See the company's website at aurangroup.com

Media Contact:

PAUL SIMPSON

Head of Corporate Marketing

T: + 66 9 1782 1043

AuranGroup.com