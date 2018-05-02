

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing growth moderated further in April to the weakest level in five months, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 52.9 in April from 55.0 in March. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders grew at slower rates in April.



'Nevertheless, the more forward looking indicators continued to highlight some positive signs, with business confidence and employment growth the sharpest and third-sharpest on record respectively, perhaps suggesting firms expect growth to continue in the coming months, albeit to a weaker extent than in Q1,' Alex Gill, Economist at IHS Markit, said.



On the price front, input price inflation softened in April, while firms raised their selling prices at an accelerated pace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX