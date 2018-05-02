SAFEGUARDS | Hardgoods NO. 060/18
In August 2008, Brazil published Law Number 11.762/2008 [1] (http://pesquisa.in.gov.br/imprensa/jsp/visualiza/index.jsp?jornal=1&pagina=1&data=04/08/2008) to restrict lead to no more than 0.06% (600 mg/kg) in paints and similar surface coating materials in buildings used by children, for children's use and school uses, as well as varnishes and similar materials.
Law Number 11.762/2008 exempts the use of paints, varnishes and similar surface coating materials for the following applications:
- Agricultural and industrial equipment
- Industrial, agricultural and commercial metal structures
- Anticorrosive treatments
- Traffic and safety signs
- Motor vehicles, airplanes, boats and trains
- Graphic design drawings
- Household appliances and metal furniture
The use of inks and similar materials for artistic and graphic design applications is also exempt from the scope of Law Number 11.762/2008.
On March 21, 2018, Brazil published Decree Number 9.315 of March 20, 2018 [2] (http://pesquisa.in.gov.br/imprensa/jsp/visualiza/index.jsp?data=21/03/2018&jornal=515&pagina=5&totalArquivos=86) regulating Law Number 11.762/2008 and directing the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) for market surveillance activities and other enforcement provisions in the new piece of legislation.
According to the new Decree, Inmetro will collect information and carry out inspection of products for compliance with the lead content limits. (Domestic) manufacturers and importers are obliged to inform the general public of any products found to be in violation of the lead requirements and to remove and/or destroy these non-compliant products.
The new Decree became effective on March 21, 2018, the date of its publication in the Official Journal of Brazil (Diário Oficial da União, DOU).
Highlights of the new Decree are summarized in Table 1.
|Decree Number 9.513 of March 20, 2018
|Scope
|Requirement
|Effective Date
|= 0.06% lead and conforming to provisions in new Decree
|March 21, 2018
Table 1
Next step:
Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for lead in paints and similar surface coating materials for the Brazilian market.
