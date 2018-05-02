World's largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers accelerates growth with launch in the UK this summer

Rover.com today announced they are bringing their services to Europe, beginning with the United Kingdom in July.

"As the largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers, we are bringing our vast knowledge and superior product experience to the market and are excited to expand our network to Europe," said Aaron Easterly, CEO, Rover. "Based on Rover's years of experience supporting a million dog owners across the U.S. and Canada, we know we can provide a much needed service to pet owners in Europe, and that now is the right time to expand our reach."

Rover has fundamentally changed the U.S. pet services industry, a market worth $10+ billion, by improving the way pet owners find and book pet care. Rover's app has grown to be the most downloaded and best reviewed dog walking and pet sitting app in North America. Rover's explosive growth continues, as net revenue nearly tripled from 2016 to 2017. Rover's pioneering approach continues to earn attention and accolades, and in 2018 Fast Company named Rover one of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

Rover's mission is to make it easier for people to have a dog in their life. With more than 80 million pet-owning households in Europe and more than 75 percent of the population living in urban areas, the market is primed for Rover's business model.

"Europe has a strong dog-friendly culture; in the UK alone, 90 percent of pet owners consider their pet a part of the family," said Christopher Cederskog, European General Manager, Rover. "Rover connects pet parents with service providers who will treat their dogs like family. By bringing Rover to Europe, owners will have a more robust set of options to find the perfect sitter or dog walker that fits their busy schedules and lifestyles."

European pet owners will have access to the same breadth of services that Rover offers in North America, making it easy to find the services they need, well within any budget. Backed by a global team of dog lovers, Rover will support UK sitters and owners with the strongest trust and safety procedures including 24/7 support.

Rover's European expansion demonstrates the company's enduring commitment to bring products to market that make life easier for pet owners. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com (U.S.) or www.rover.com/uk (UK).

About Rover.com

Rover.com is the world's largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog owners with trusted pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home dog boarding, and doggy day care.

Rover believes everyone should have the opportunity to experience the unconditional love of a dog; Rover improves and simplifies life for dog people and the pets they love. As The Dog PeopleTM, Rover gives pet parents peace of mind whenever they're away from their dogs by offering the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, background checks, vet consultations, GPS walk tracking, and the nation's #1 pet sitting and dog walking app. And with Daily Treat-one of the nation's top dog blogs-Rover reaches millions of readers with tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets.

