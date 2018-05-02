HAProxy Technologies Announces Improvements to Performance, Management, and Security for Enterprises

BOSTON, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies (https://www.haproxy.com/), the company behind the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer, is announcing the release of HAProxy (https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-enterprise-edition/) Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 (https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-enterprise-edition/). HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 is built on top of the monumental stable release of HAProxy 1.8 with additional enhancements that help enterprises manage and secure modern application environments across the full spectrum of today's threats.

HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 contains a number of powerful improvements in performance and application acceleration such as support for HTTP/2, Multithreading, and Small Object Caching. There are also significant improvements in dynamic capabilities for cloud and microservices environments including Hitless Reloads, DNS for Service Discovery, Server Templates, and improved Runtime API functionality.

"This is the biggest and possibly most anticipated release of HAProxy Enterprise Edition we have ever had," said Willy Tarreau, CTO HAProxy Technologies. "I'm very proud of the whole HAProxy Technologies R&D team as well as the community contributors for their hard work in advancing HAProxy in multiple key areas including fast and secure edge and microservices delivery, while maintaining the proven reliability that it is known for."

HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 ships with an enterprise suite which contains administration and security-focused add-ons that have the same level of high performance that users expect from HAProxy. The latest additions include a new Web Application Firewall, Stick Table Aggregator with real time, cluster-wide tracking for improved DDoS attack and bot protection, direct integration with Google reCAPTCHA, Single Sign On (SSO) support, and significant improvements to the Real Time Dashboard.

"As the company behind the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer, we have been trusted by millions of websites to continually deliver highly secure and reliable products," said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO HAProxy Technologies. "Our latest release strengthens this trust by providing a powerful set of new features to manage and secure modern applications while maintaining our best-in-class performance and reliability."

"We initially chose HAProxy Enterprise Edition over other software load balancers due to its performance and reliability. Since then we've worked closely with the HAProxy Technologies team to provide feedback and leverage their support. We are very excited to see the 1.8r1 release which not only includes many useful capabilities, but also incorporates many of our own feature requests," said Scott Bruce, Director of Application Architecture, dataxu.

HAProxy 1.8 and HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 Key Enhancements:

HTTP/2 Support - Support for clients to communicate with the load balancer via the HTTP/2 protocol.





Multithreading - Splits processing across multiple threads while sharing the same memory space.





HTTP Small Object Caching - Caches small objects in memory.





Hitless Reloads - Reloads of HAProxy do not lose any connections for upgrades or changes to the configuration.





DNS for Service Discovery - Dynamically scales the number of backend servers by querying the service registry over DNS. Maintains the IP address, port, and weight of the servers within HAProxy.





Server Templates - Enables the provisioning of multiple backend servers with a single server line to be filled in during runtime.





- Enables the provisioning of multiple backend servers with a single server line to be filled in during runtime. Improved Runtime API - Gives the ability to pull statistics and information from HAProxy or to dynamically configure it during runtime.

Exclusive HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 Key Enhancements:

WAF Module - A high-performance Web Application Firewall which supports both whitelist based and blacklist based rulesets, ensuring a very high level of protection for even the most insecure web applications.





Stick Table Aggregator - Combines values from stick tables across multiple processes or servers which allows for real time cluster-wide tracking of any characteristic of a request.





reCAPTCHA Module - Enables presenting anomalous clients with Google reCAPTCHA v2 challenges which can protect websites from bots and other types of automated threats while letting real users pass through with ease.





SSO Module - Enables the implementation of SSO (Single Sign On) on a Microsoft Active Directory domain.





- Enables the implementation of SSO (Single Sign On) on a Microsoft Active Directory domain. Real Time Dashboard - Provides management capabilities and an aggregated view of service activity and status which updates and graphs in real time, with visual alerting when values reach defined thresholds.

For more information on everything new in HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1, you can watch the on-demand webinar at What's New in HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 (https://www.haproxy.com/blog/webinar-whats-new-haproxy-1-8/)

About HAProxy Enterprise Edition

HAProxy Enterprise Edition (https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-enterprise-edition/)is an enterprise-class version of HAProxy that includes a robust and cutting-edge code base, enterprise suite of add-ons, expert support, and professional services. At its core, it incorporates feature backports from the HAProxy development branch for customers who require immediate access to the latest functionality in a hardened version of code.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer. High-profile websites including Booking.com, GitHub, Reddit, StackOverflow, Tumblr, Vimeo and Yelp choose HAProxy to deliver websites and applications with high availability, performance, and security at any scale. Trusted by leading cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Rackspace, Red Hat OpenShift, and OpenStack, HAProxy sets the standard for superior application delivery. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in France and Croatia. For more information on HAProxy, support, and enterprise solutions, visit: www.haproxy.com (https://www.haproxy.com/). You can also follow @HAProxy (https://twitter.com/HAProxy)on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/haproxy-technologies)and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/haproxy.technologies/)for more information about HAProxy.

