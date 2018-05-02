The "Gene Therapy Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gene Therapy Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030 report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape of gene therapies, with a prime focus on gene augmentation based therapies and oncolytic viral therapies, featuring an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

The year 2017 was particularly eventful; despite the withdrawal of Glybera from the European market in early 2017, the latter half of the year witnessed the approval of two gene therapies, namely Invossa and Luxturna. In fact, Luxturna became the first gene therapy to gain approval in the US. Further, promising clinical results were reported for several gene therapies that are currently in late phases of development.

The growing popularity and potential of gene therapies can be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed; the cumulative number has increased from 7,300 patents in 2013 to 42,300 patents till the third quarter of 2017. Further, over the past five years, capital worth more than USD 9.8 billion has been invested by venture capital (VC) firms and government bodies to fund research activities in this domain.

The overall market is expected to witness significant growth in opportunities for a variety of stakeholders in the coming decade. It is important to highlight that several technology providers, aiming to develop and or support the development of gene therapies, with improved efficacy and safety, have designed and already introduced advanced platforms for the engineering of vectors. Innovation in this domain has also led to the discovery of novel molecular targets and strengthened the research pipelines of companies focused in this space. The capability to target diverse therapeutic areas is considered to be amongst the most prominent growth drivers of this market.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2018-2030. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of gene therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Viral And Non-Viral Vectors

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Marketed Gene Therapies

7. Late Stage (Phase II/III And Above) Gene Therapies

8. Emerging Technologies

9. Therapeutics Areas

10. Funding And Investment Analysis

11. Cost Price Analysis

12. Patent Analysis

13. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

14. Viral Vector Manufacturing

15. Conclusion

16. Interview Transcripts

17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

18. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

