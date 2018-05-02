sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday 02 May 2018 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.

ResolutionVotes for% For (to 2 d.p)Votes Against% Against (to 2 d.p)Votes Withheld
1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2017902,130,04299.97252,4070.032,150
2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2017739,947,66382.88152,840,58317.129,596,353
3. To declare a final dividend of 0.80 pence per ordinary share902,320,44910000.0064,450
4. To re-elect Mr T G Finn as a director896,342,92999.385,570,7670.62471,203
5. To re-elect Mr
C M Chambers as a director		660,806,73174.06231,442,59725.9410,135,571
6. To elect Mr M D Wright as a director901,261,32499.95419,6850.05703,890
7. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company861,232,55095.4541,081,1954.5571,154
8. To authorise directors to determine remuneration of the auditors900,970,77399.861,219,3820.14194,744
9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company899,053,26499.682,866,3540.32465,281
10. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice880,242,41797.5522,094,1062.4548,376
11. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment901,239,61199.91788,1380.09357,150
12. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months885,931,01098.2216,094,6141.78359,275
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares901,645,89699.96332,3500.04406,653

All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 10 to 13 were passed as special resolutions.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

02 MAY 2018

Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Trevor Finn Tel: 01623 725114

Tim Holden

RLM Finsbury Gordon Simpson Tel: 0207 1513801

-ENDS-


