PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 1
Pendragon PLC ("the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday 02 May 2018 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|% For (to 2 d.p)
|Votes Against
|% Against (to 2 d.p)
|Votes Withheld
|1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2017
|902,130,042
|99.97
|252,407
|0.03
|2,150
|2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2017
|739,947,663
|82.88
|152,840,583
|17.12
|9,596,353
|3. To declare a final dividend of 0.80 pence per ordinary share
|902,320,449
|100
|0
|0.00
|64,450
|4. To re-elect Mr T G Finn as a director
|896,342,929
|99.38
|5,570,767
|0.62
|471,203
|5. To re-elect Mr
C M Chambers as a director
|660,806,731
|74.06
|231,442,597
|25.94
|10,135,571
|6. To elect Mr M D Wright as a director
|901,261,324
|99.95
|419,685
|0.05
|703,890
|7. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company
|861,232,550
|95.45
|41,081,195
|4.55
|71,154
|8. To authorise directors to determine remuneration of the auditors
|900,970,773
|99.86
|1,219,382
|0.14
|194,744
|9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company
|899,053,264
|99.68
|2,866,354
|0.32
|465,281
|10. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|880,242,417
|97.55
|22,094,106
|2.45
|48,376
|11. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment
|901,239,611
|99.91
|788,138
|0.09
|357,150
|12. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months
|885,931,010
|98.22
|16,094,614
|1.78
|359,275
|13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
|901,645,896
|99.96
|332,350
|0.04
|406,653
All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 10 to 13 were passed as special resolutions.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
02 MAY 2018
Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Trevor Finn Tel: 01623 725114
Tim Holden
RLM Finsbury Gordon Simpson Tel: 0207 1513801
-ENDS-