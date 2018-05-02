PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday 02 May 2018 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % For (to 2 d.p) Votes Against % Against (to 2 d.p) Votes Withheld 1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2017 902,130,042 99.97 252,407 0.03 2,150 2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2017 739,947,663 82.88 152,840,583 17.12 9,596,353 3. To declare a final dividend of 0.80 pence per ordinary share 902,320,449 100 0 0.00 64,450 4. To re-elect Mr T G Finn as a director 896,342,929 99.38 5,570,767 0.62 471,203 5. To re-elect Mr

C M Chambers as a director 660,806,731 74.06 231,442,597 25.94 10,135,571 6. To elect Mr M D Wright as a director 901,261,324 99.95 419,685 0.05 703,890 7. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company 861,232,550 95.45 41,081,195 4.55 71,154 8. To authorise directors to determine remuneration of the auditors 900,970,773 99.86 1,219,382 0.14 194,744 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 899,053,264 99.68 2,866,354 0.32 465,281 10. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice 880,242,417 97.55 22,094,106 2.45 48,376 11. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 901,239,611 99.91 788,138 0.09 357,150 12. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months 885,931,010 98.22 16,094,614 1.78 359,275 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 901,645,896 99.96 332,350 0.04 406,653

All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 10 to 13 were passed as special resolutions.

