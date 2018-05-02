Flexible workspace provider IWG, formerly Regus, posted a 6.7% rise in first-quarter group revenues on Wednesday, with good growth in all regions except the UK. In the three months to the end of March 2018, group revenue at constant currency rose to £583.9m from £580.7m in the same period last year. This was thanks to double-digit growth in EMEA and high single-digit growth in the Americas - driven by the US and Canada - and Asia Pacific. The UK was broadly flat, as expected. At actual ...

