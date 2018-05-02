CRH began its 1bn share buyback programme in earnest on Wednesday, confirming it has entered into arrangements with UBS to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf, to a maximum consideration of 350m, as the first phase of its plans. The FTSE 250 firm had announced its intention to repurchase ordinary shares of up to 1bn over the next 12 months on 28 April. It said the first phase would commence on Wednesday, and would end no later than 22 August. "Under the terms of the Phase 1 Programme, ...

