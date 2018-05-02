Traffic at Ryanair rose 9% in April, while the load factor was steady, the budget airline said on Wednesday. Traffic jumped to 12.3m customers from 11.3m in April 2017, while the load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - remained at 96%. On a rolling annual basis, traffic grew 8% to 131.4m. Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer experience in 2018 as we roll out more 'Always Getting Better' ...

