Unemployment in the single currency bloc was steady in March, and at its lowest level since December 2008, although it remained roughly one percentage point above where it stood in mid-2007, just before the start of the Great Financial Crisis. The rate of joblessness in the Eurozone was at 8.5% for March, unchanged from the month before according to Eurostat, as expected by economists. Yet unemployment in the Eurozone was either stable or lower in all of the bloc's main economies during the ...

