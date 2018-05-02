Economic growth in the eurozone slowed in the first quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released by Eurostat on Wednesday. Seasonally-adjusted gross domestic product rose by 0.4%, down from 0.7% in the final quarter of last year but in line with expectations. Year-over-year, meanwhile, the growth rate slowed to 2.5% from 2.8%, also in line with consensus expectations. In the EU-28 group of nations, first-quarter GDP was also up 0.4%, following a 0.6% rise the previous quarter. ...

