FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Shows Its Spreads Are Better Than Advertised; Launches Effective Spread Widget

LONDON, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM") (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EffectiveSpreads-2018-05-02&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4), a leading international provider of online FX and CFD trading, today launched an Effective Spread Widget. The widget shows the FXCM quoted spread for its top FX pairs, overlaid with the spread at which trades were filled (the Effective Spread), the difference being clearly displayed in a table key.

Amid its crusade of leading the market in transparency, FXCM proudly launches a tool which shows both the quoted spread and the Effective Spread. "What matters to traders is not what rate a broker quotes them but at what rate the broker fills them" said Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group. "FXCM's clients experienced positive slippage on 25.79% of their orders and negative slippage on only 10.88%*. Due to our relentless work with liquidity providers we've been able to get our clients better fills than the spreads quoted on the platform. Many brokers will advertise tight spreads to entice traders in but through slippage and skewing, the trader often unknowingly pays a considerably higher Effective Spread. Choose your broker based on their Effective Spread, not their quoted spread."

Execution continues to be a top priority for FXCM. You can review FXCM's liquidity providers, execution statistics with historical spreads, executed spreads, slippage statistics by order type, and execution speed on our website. https://www.fxcm.com/uk/about-fxcm/execution-transparency/ (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/about-fxcm/execution-transparency/) *Slippage Statistics are as of February 28, 2018. (https://docs.fxcorporate.com/execution-transparency.pdf?_ga=2.226414623.465669514.1524827645-1798486375.1524827645)

To learn more about FXCM's Effective Spread Widget or to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk (mailto:info@fxcm.co.uk) or call +44 (0)207398 4050.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EffectiveSpreads-2018-05-02&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EffectiveSpreads-2018-05-02&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EffectiveSpreads-2018-05-02&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].

