

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $36.86 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $43.22 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $147.45 million from $158.51 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



