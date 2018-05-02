sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,94 Euro		-0,38
-0,80 %
WKN: A1C6W8 ISIN: US93148P1021 Ticker-Symbol: 5WD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WALKER & DUNLOP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALKER & DUNLOP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALKER & DUNLOP INC
WALKER & DUNLOP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALKER & DUNLOP INC46,94-0,80 %