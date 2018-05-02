

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $14.96 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $41.70 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $96.35 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $361.03 million from $346.36 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $96.35 Mln. vs. $86.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $361.03 Mln vs. $346.36 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX