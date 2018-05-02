WePower is working with Startupbootcamp on adapting business model for the Australian market

WePower, the blockchain based green energy financing and trading platform, announces that it has begun sharing with its community a preview of the WePower Energy financing and trading platform. This first look at the Alpha version 1 of the platform was unveiled during the Startupbootcamp EnergyAustralia Demo Day. WePower also announced it will continue working on entering the Australian market by establishing a local team and closely interact with European teams and mutualize development.

WePower also gave its Community a development update. The objectives for the Alpha version 1 public release are: complete tests with a limited number of token holders, start registering renewable energy producers in Spain and Australia and start registering potential energy buyers. The goal is that the Alpha version 1 of the platform should be ready for public testing in June 2018 and the Alpha version 2 is planned for September 2018 the first energy auction by November 2018.

WePower will operate in Australia as a technology layer connecting renewable energy producers with retailers and customers. This will allow everyone in Australia to connect to the WePower platform and benefit from transparent, flexible and affordable renewable energy. Development will also bring WPR tokens application to the masses. WePower will start testing with EnergyAustralia and its 2.6 million customer accounts.

"We have been very busy working towards the Demo Day event with EnergyAustralia and other program mentors to structure our business and product approach tailored to the Australian energy market. What we have set out to build is unprecedented in the Energy industry. Being able to work together with the experts in Australia combining knowledge gathered during the Estonian pilot helps us to move fast towards realizing our mission of accelerating world's energy system transition towards 100% renewable future." said Nikolaj Martyniuk, co-founder and CEO of WePower.

"For EnergyAustralia, success of our Accelerator program means delivering reliable, affordable and cleaner energy for all Australians. We're looking for the next wave of innovative ideas to make that happen. That's why we're excited to be partnering with WePower; a progressive startup at the forefront of blockchain platform technology." said Andrew Perry, Energy Australia Executive, NextGen

About WePower:

WePower is a blockchain-based green energy financing and trading platform. It helps renewable energy producers raise capital by issuing their own smart energy contracts. WePower connects energy buyers (end-users and investors) directly with green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase electricity upfront at or below market rates. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. WePower wants to build an infrastructure to bridge renewable energy producers output and traditional energy grid operators thus helping to accelerate world's transition towards 100% renewable energy future. For more information visit wepower.network

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005701/en/

Contacts:

WePower

Media:

Geoffrey Riggs

geoffrey@wepower.network