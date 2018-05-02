NBR Market Worth 1,393.0 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by Application (O-Rings & Seals, Hoses, Belts & Cables, Molded & Extruded Products, Adhesives & Sealants, Gloves), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is projected to grow from USD 992.4 Million in 2017 to USD 1,393.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the NBR Market can be attributed to the rising demand from NBR from end-use industries, such as automotive & transportation, oil & gas, industrial, and medical.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 115 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "NBR Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market-47892110.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The O-rings & seals segment is the largest application segment of the NBR Market.

NBR is widely used in the production of O-rings & seals due to its desirable properties that include low compression set, high tensile strength, and improved abrasion resistance as well as oil resistance. NBR O-rings & seals are usually recommended for use with hydrocarbon fuels. O-rings & seals with low acrylonitrile content (approx. 18.0%) are primarily used for low-temperature applications.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=47892110

The automotive & transportation segment is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the NBR Market.

NBR is used in tire and non-tire applications in the automotive & transportation industry. The increasing demand for tires offering a smooth ride with improved fuel efficiency has compelled automated manufacturers to use NBR for the development of tires, which are used in military vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles. NBR is also used in the manufacture of coated tire cord fabrics providing fundamental properties, such as controlled deformation, high strength and affinity, and improved abrasion resistance.

NBR is also used in fuel and oil handling hoses, grommets, and self-sealing fuel tanks. Rising production of automobiles and increasing investments in the transportation industry are key factors projected to drive the demand for NBR from the automotive industry.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for NBR. China, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the growth of the NBR Market in this region. The growth of the end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, industrial, oil & gas, and medical is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the demand for NBR in the Asia Pacific region.

Key companies profiled in the NBR Market research report include LANXESS (Germany), Sinopec (China), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), TSRC Corporation (Taiwan), SIBUR Holding (Russia), JSR Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Versalis S.p.A. (Italy), and ZEON Corporation (Japan).

Know more about Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market-47892110.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets