Talenthon, a UK Based Start-up Selected as the Best ICO to Invest in for 2018

There are thousands of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) on the market today but only a few would get the public trust. According to CoinTelegraph, Talenthon, a UK based Recruitment Platform, is the best ICO project for 2018 and is undoubtedly the ultimate ICO to invest in this year.

Talenthon is a state of the art ecosystem that technically evaluates candidate's skills, validates their CVs and checks their references (an employer's dream) built on the blockchain technology.

Ask any recruiter, they will tell you that verifying CVs is a major problem and without putting in extensive efforts and money, the entire recruitment process becomes rather challenging. It has been quite tough for employers to eliminate constructed CVs and profiles on traditional job boards such as Indeed, Monster, Reed and professional networking websites such as LinkedIn.

Giving employers a reliable, accurate and a trustworthy blockchain based record of a potential candidate's education, skill performance, training and even work-related references could change the recruitment industry for the better. Using Talenthon's platform will reduce the burden on data-heavy processes, like administration and onboarding. These are just a few of the benefits that a blockchain based record like Talenthon can produce for the global recruitment industry.

Employers would be able to use Talenthon's data to match individuals to roles much more precisely and efficiently. For example, candidates would be able to manage the record of their education, skills, references and training; whilst employers would be able to gain access to potential data of people who match the criteria of a position that they are hiring for.

Talenthon is now conducting the perfect ICO to bring its recruitment platform to life.

Aman Sood, founder and CEO of Talenthon, explains the company's vision and how they are going to revolutionise the global recruitment industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQDAeXqqrs0

