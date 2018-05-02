

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined for the third straight month in March, the Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



Retail sales decreased by real 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, bigger than the 0.2 percent drop in February. This was the biggest decline since December 2016, when sales fell 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, real retail trade turnover logged an increase of 0.1 percent in March.



In nominal terms, retail turnover rose 0.1 percent on month in March, while it fell 1.2 percent from the previous year.



