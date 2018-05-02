

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity expanded strongly in April, though the rate of growth moderated since March, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The headline factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.4 in April from 54.8 in March. The index was expected to fall to 54.1.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, new orders, employment and purchasing activity all increased at weaker rates in April, while output grew at an accelerated pace.



On the price front, input price inflation softened to a nine-month low in April, but remained sharp. The rate of output price inflation also eased.



