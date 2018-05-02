

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LSC Communications (LKSD) and R.R. Donnelley & Son's Company (RRD) announced a definitive agreement for LSC Communications to acquire the Print Logistics component of RRD's Logistics business. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.



RRD's Print Logistics capabilities include a range of logistics services and technologies to optimize the print distribution and mail supply chain, including solutions that drive postal discounts.



Dan Knotts, RRD's CEO said, 'The sale of our Print Logistics business represents a significant step forward in our strategic transformation as a marketing and business communications company. This transaction allows us to focus on executing our core strategy of helping our clients more effectively manage the complexities of personalized marketing and sustain meaningful connections with their customers across the full customer journey.'



