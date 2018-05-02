Microland, today announced the appointment of Satish Sukumar as its Chief Automation Officer. Satish will lead the company's efforts in the areas of embedded automation as well as in building Platforms on 'As-a-Service' model. He will be based out of the company's headquarters in Bangalore, India.

"Automation has tremendous potential for Microland and our Clients to create efficiency and productivity dividends. As the Chief Automation Officer of Microland, Satish will provide Microland the technology leadership and spearhead initiatives that embed deep analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to create actionable insights resulting in measurable benefits for our Clients and their customers", said Pradeep Kar Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

Commenting on his appointment as Chief Automation Officer, Satish said, "I am delighted to rejoin Microland in its new avatar as a Digital Accelerator. Automation is not just about reducing human intervention but has become a highly strategic enabler of business control and acceleration and an integral part of the CIO's kitbag. Microland's Smart suite of automation tools and framework has tremendous potential in reducing costs and increasing agility both internally and in the Client ecosystems."

Satish has more than 23 years of experience in the IT Industry and currently focuses on technologies, architectures and engineering disciplines core to Digital Transformation. He has held various technology, development and support positions. Satish started his career with Microland in the mid 90's and later was the Head of Technology for Planetasia.com, a Microland Group Company and then the Vice President of Engineering for Veloz Global Solutions. He also co-founded two technology companies which built automation platforms for enterprises and service providers. In his last role, Satish was the CTO of a leading IT education company.

