

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced, for 2018, the company raised its constant currency sales growth forecast to between 11% and 12% and constant currency earnings per share growth estimate to 20% to 21%, before restructuring charges and the impact of the provisional tax act charges.



Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, third-quarter net sales increased 13%. Adjusting for the restructuring and other charges and adjustments, net earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 30% to $1.17, and in constant currency rose 17%.



