

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.8 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $46.9 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.6 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $374.4 million from $359.0 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $27.6 Mln. vs. $31.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $374.4 Mln vs. $359.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX