The global nanotechnology market is expected to exceed US$ 125 Billion mark by 2024
Nanotechnology continues to have a broad and fundamental impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive and agriculture among others. The factors such as advancement in technology, increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D, growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances between countries are expected to drive the global nanotechnology market growth. However, the issues such as environmental, health, and safety risks, and concerns relating to nanotechnology commercialization are expected to hamper market growth.
Global Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2024 By Component
- By component, the nanomaterials captured highest share of the global nanotechnology market.
- Nanoparticles holds over 85% share of the global nanomaterials market.
- The nanotools accounted for second highest share of the nanotechnology market.
- Nanolithography tools dominates the global nanotools component market.
- Nanodevices segment captured least share of the global nanotechnology market.
Global Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2024 By Applications
- The top three applications of nanotechnology are electronics, energy and biomedical. Together, they account for over 70% share of the global nanotechnology market.
- The largest application for nanotechnology is electronics.
- The energy application captured second highest share of the nanotechnology market, being followed by biomedical application.
- The cosmetic industry is one of the most enthusiastic early adopters of nanotechnology.
- The global defense application market for nanotechnologies was valued at nearly US$ 3 Billion in 2017.
- Automotive application captured nearly 5% share of the global nanotechnology market.
Global Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2024 By Component
Nanomaterials
- Nanoparticles
- Nanotubes
- Nanostructured Materials
- Nanocomposites
- Others
Nanotools
- Nanolithography Tools
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
Nanodevices
- Nanosensors
- Nanoelectronics
Global Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2024 By Applications
- Electronics
- Energy
- Cosmetics
- Biomedical
- Defense
- Food/Drink and Agriculture
- Automotive
- Others
Global Nanotechnology Market Funding Investment Analysis
- United States
- Brazil
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Ireland
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Malaysia
Company Profiles
- Ablynx
- Acusphere, Inc.
- Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited
- Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L.
- Bruker Nano GmbH
- Catalytic Materials, LLC
- Chasm Technologies, Inc.
- Chemat Technology Inc.
- ELITechGroup
- eSpin Technologies, Inc.
- Hanwha Chemical Corp.
- Hybrid Plastics Inc.
- Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.
- Integran Technologies, Inc
- Nanocyl S.A
- NanoMaterials Ltd.
- Nanophase Technologies Corporation
- Nanosys, Inc.
- PEN, Inc
- QuantumSphere, Inc.
- Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc
- Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd.
- Starpharma Holdings
- Unidym, Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)
- Zyvex Corporation
