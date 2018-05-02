The "Global Nanotechnology Market (by Component and Applications), Funding Investment, Patent Analysis and 27 Companies Profile Recent Developments Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanotechnology market is expected to exceed US$ 125 Billion mark by 2024

Nanotechnology continues to have a broad and fundamental impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive and agriculture among others. The factors such as advancement in technology, increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D, growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances between countries are expected to drive the global nanotechnology market growth. However, the issues such as environmental, health, and safety risks, and concerns relating to nanotechnology commercialization are expected to hamper market growth.

Global Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2024 By Component

By component, the nanomaterials captured highest share of the global nanotechnology market.

Nanoparticles holds over 85% share of the global nanomaterials market.

The nanotools accounted for second highest share of the nanotechnology market.

Nanolithography tools dominates the global nanotools component market.

Nanodevices segment captured least share of the global nanotechnology market.

Global Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2024 By Applications

The top three applications of nanotechnology are electronics, energy and biomedical. Together, they account for over 70% share of the global nanotechnology market.

The largest application for nanotechnology is electronics.

The energy application captured second highest share of the nanotechnology market, being followed by biomedical application.

The cosmetic industry is one of the most enthusiastic early adopters of nanotechnology.

The global defense application market for nanotechnologies was valued at nearly US$ 3 Billion in 2017.

Automotive application captured nearly 5% share of the global nanotechnology market.

Global Nanotechnology Market Funding Investment Analysis

United States

Brazil

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Ireland

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Malaysia

Company Profiles

Ablynx

Acusphere, Inc.

Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited

Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L.

Bruker Nano GmbH

Catalytic Materials, LLC

Chasm Technologies, Inc.

Chemat Technology Inc.

ELITechGroup

eSpin Technologies, Inc.

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Hybrid Plastics Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.

Integran Technologies, Inc

Nanocyl S.A

NanoMaterials Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Nanosys, Inc.

PEN, Inc

QuantumSphere, Inc.

Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd.

Starpharma Holdings

Unidym, Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)

Zyvex Corporation

