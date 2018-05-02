Pendragon shares skidded lower on Wednesday after the auto retailer said first-quarter underlying pre-tax profit more than halved as new vehicle revenue tumbled. In the three months to the end of March, underlying pre-tax profit dropped to £15m from £32.4m in the same period a year ago, as new vehicle revenue declined 13.3%, with gross profit for the division down 17.6% versus a record first quarter last year. This came as national new vehicle registrations declined 12.4%, with retail ...

