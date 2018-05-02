ConvaTec said first-quarter trading was in line with expectations reduced by supply problems that triggered a profit warning in 2017. The maker of catheters, colostomy bags and other medical products said organic revenue, excluding mergers and acquisitions, in the three months to the end of March rose 3.7% to $458.2m (£336m) and 7.5% on a constant currency basis. Organic ostomy care revenue fell 2.5% to $128m and wound care revenue rose 2.2%. ConvaTec said those figures were affected by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...