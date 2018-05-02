Perhaps the most widely-followed gauge of factory sector conditions in China edged higher last month, pointing to stable conditions in Asia's largest economy over the near-term, economists said. Nevertheless, those same economists pointed to details in Wednesday's report "hinting" at a slowdown that might be lying just around the corner. Caixin's manufacturing sector Purchasing Managers' Index steadied in April, rising from March's print of 51.0 to stand at 51.1, after retreating from a reading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...