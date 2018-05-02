

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $998 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $952 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $45.69 billion from $44.51 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.50 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $45.69 Bln vs. $44.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.87 to $7.08



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX