Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena To Sell Porter Idaho Silver Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX-V: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP) to sell the Porter Idaho Silver Property ("Porter Idaho" or the "Property") near Stewart, British Columbia (the "Transaction") for a combination of cash and common shares.

Skeena's CEO, Walter Coles Jr. commented, 'Skeena is focusing on the Snip and Eskay Creek projects. Therefore, we're pleased to vend Porter Idaho to StrikePoint, a company which wants to advance the project. The potential for connecting high-grade silver mineralization between the two sides of Mount Rainey deserves to be drill tested. We will look forward to results from StrikePoint's anticipated summer drill program.'

The proposed terms of the Transaction are as follows:

C$1,750,000 to Skeena payable in cash;

C$1,750,000 to Skeena payable in StrikePoint common shares at a value of C$0.225, based upon the 20-day VWAP of StrikePoint's common shares;

Skeena retains a 1% NSR on the Property, of which 0.5% may be bought back by StrikePoint for a price of C$750,000.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to:

StrikePoint completing an equity financing generating gross proceeds of not less than C$2.5 million;

receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange;

the execution of a binding definitive agreement in respect of the Transaction; and

customary legal due diligence review of the Property by StrikePoint, including the receipt by StrikePoint of a title opinion in respect of the Property.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walt Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited