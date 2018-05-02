MoneyOnMobile, Inc.: MoneyOnMobile to Present at the 3rd Annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, TX and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCQB: MOMTD) announced today that Harold Montgomery, CEO, and Chairman, will be presenting the MoneyOnMobile growth story during the 3rd annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference.

"We are excited to present the MoneyOnMobile growth story and market opportunity to conference attendees. We are transforming the cash experience for our enabled retailer partners and their hundreds of millions of customers. We are connecting millions of people each month to the digital economy through our innovative payment platform," says Harold Montgomery, CEO, and Chairman.

On Wednesday, May 9th at 12:00 pm Harold will represent MoneyOnMobile during the "Disruptive Trends in India" panel, and will present the company growth story to the full conference at 1:45 pm.

The 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover life science companies focusing on solutions to unmet medical needs and growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is an India focused mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use mobile phones to pay for goods and services or transfer funds from one cell phone to another. It can be used as simple SMS text functionality or through the MoneyOnMobile application or internet site. MoneyOnMobile has more than 350,000 retail locations throughout India.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on July 6, 2017. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MoneyOnMobile, Inc.