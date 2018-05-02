American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: American Rebel to Exhibit at NRA Annual Meeting May 3-6 in Dallas, TX; Vice-President Mike Pence to Speak at NRA-ILA during NRA Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB: AREB) will exhibit in Booth #12054 at the NRA Annual Meeting May 3-6 in Dallas, TX. The Exhibit Hall will be open May 4-6 with over 800 exhibitors and over 80,000 patriots for the biggest Annual Meeting yet. In addition to the Exhibit Hall activities, other events include seminars, workshops, and special events including a speech by Vice-President Mike Pence who will address the NRA-ILA. The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits is free to all NRA members and their families (spouse and children under 18 years old). For more information on the 2018 NRA Annual Meeting, go to www.nraam.org.

American Rebel will feature its entire product line in Booth #12054 and if last year's Annual Meeting is any indication, sales are anticipated to be strong. Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc., said, "Last year our booth was full of proud Americans exercising their rights to protect themselves and their families. Our sales were non-stop during the entire time the booth was open. I'd like to personally invite anyone attending the Annual Meeting to visit us in Booth #12054."

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com or www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AREB/overview.

