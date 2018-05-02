Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 01-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.04p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 403.05p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---