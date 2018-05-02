Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 01-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2001.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 2030.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1951.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 1980.92p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---