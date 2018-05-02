

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing growth remained robust in April, despite easing to a seven-month low, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, edged down to 57.2 in April from 57.3 in March. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output grew markedly in April, but the pace of growth softened to a six-month low. Meanwhile, new orders increased at an accelerated pace.



In line with a slightly slower output expansion and a weaker rise in backlogs, employment growth eased to the least marked since October 2016.



On the price front, input price inflation remained marked in April, mainly driven by higher raw material costs. The rate of charge inflation eased to a four-month low.



