

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) expects to deliver GAAP earnings per share of $1.21 to $1.26 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.59 to $1.64 for the second quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects GAAP operating profit growth of 5.25% to 8.5% and adjusted consolidated operating profit growth of flat to up 3.25% for the second quarter of 2018.



The company expects full year 2018 GAAP operating profit growth of down 0.25% to up 2.75% and confirmed its previous adjusted consolidated operating profit growth guidance for the full year of down 1.5% to up 1.5%. The Company also expects to deliver GAAP earnings per share of $5.11 to $5.32 and Adjusted earnings per share of $6.87 to $7.08 for the full year 2018. Analysts expect annual earnings of $6.22 per share.



