

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) raised its fiscal 2018 earnings outlook range and affirmed its revenue forecast.



For fiscal 2018, ADP expects full year earnings per share to be up 11 percent to 12 percent, compared to the prior forecast range of up 8 percent to 9 percent; and adjusted earnings per share growth to be 16 percent to 17 percent, compared to the prior forecast of 12 percent to 13 percent growth.



ADP continues to expect full-year fiscal 2018 revenue growth of 7 percent to 8 percent. This revenue forecast includes approximately two percentage points of growth from acquisitions and the impact from foreign currency.



