With reference to the press release published by Ferronordic Machines AB on April 27, 2018, the outstanding preference shares in Ferronordic Machines AB will be redeemed. Consequently, the trading in the company's preference shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease.



The last day of trading will be May 11, 2018.



Short name: FNMA PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005465929 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 98392 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.