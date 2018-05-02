

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $585 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $990 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $925 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $9.69 billion from $8.75 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $925 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $9.69 Bln vs. $8.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX