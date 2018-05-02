DERMALOG Sets New World Record by Matching 3.6 Billion Fingerprints per Second

HAMBURG, Germany, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thanks to DERMALOG's biometric high-speed recognition,it is possible to match the fingerprints of the entire world population within seconds. The SGS-TÜV Saar has tested the company's innovative identification solutions and certified a new speed record.

More than 7.5 billion people currently live on Earth. For DERMALOG's technology, this considerable number is just a five-finger exercise, because, with the company's fingerprint identification, the entire world population can be checked in a few seconds. The system compares around 3.6 billion fingers per second and accurately detects possible matches. This makes it the world's fastest fingerprint identification. The SGS-TÜV Saar has recently tested the DERMALOG solution according to the international standard ISO/IEC 19795-1 and confirmed its high speed.

The TÜV experts also certified the Hamburg-based company to match other biometric features like face and iris with outstanding performance. "These tests prove that our innovations are leading in all essential biometric recognition methods," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. "The results are also an appropriate answer to the growing demands in the field of biometric identification, which requires increasingly larger amounts of data to be processed in the shortest possible time."

DERMALOG combines its high-speed identification with an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The multimodal system provides simultaneous matching of finger and palm prints as well as facial features and iris patterns. This makes the DERMALOG ABIS much more accurate than solutions that only use one biometric feature. DERMALOG's biometric systems are used in 85 countries for biometric payment as well as for border management and other public services.

