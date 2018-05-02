

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP, TPX.TO) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company increased 33.4 percent to $278.1 million from the prior year, as a result of a $328 million cash payment received in January 2018 related to a purchase price adjustment to our acquisition of the Miller International business, along with positive global net pricing, cost savings, and lower interest expense, partially offset by unrealized mark-to-market losses on commodity positions (versus gains a year ago), lower financial volume, the impact of cycling the indirect tax provision benefit, and higher input cost inflation. Earnings per share grew to $1.28 from $0.96 in the previous year.



Underlying net income decreased 39.4 percent year-over-year to $104.3 million, driven by lower financial volume, the impact of cycling the indirect tax provision benefit, global mix, and higher input cost inflation, partially offset by positive net pricing, cost savings, and lower interest expense. Underlying net income per share dropped to $0.48 from $0.80 last year.



Net sales were $2.33 billion, down 4.8 percent from last year , due to lower financial and royalty volumes, negative global mix, adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard, and the approximate $50 million impact of cycling the indirect tax provision in Europe that was reversed a year ago. These factors were partially offset by positive global pricing and foreign currency movements. Net sales in constant currency declined 7.2 percent.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share and revenues of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales per HL: $112.02 on a reported financial-volume basis, increased 0.1 percent. Net sales per HL on a brand-volume basis in constant currency decreased 2.6 percent, driven by cycling the indirect tax provision reversal, adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard and geographic sales mix, partially offset by positive global net pricing.



Volume: Worldwide brand volume of 19.1 million hectoliters decreased 3.1 percent driven by U.S., Canada and International declines. Global priority brand volume decreased 5.6 percent. Financial volume of 20.8 million hectoliters decreased 4.9 percent, and was adversely impacted by reductions in brand volumes, wholesale inventories and contract brewing.



