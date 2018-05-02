

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in April, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in March. Inflation was forecast to increase to 1.5 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.0 percent annually in April and utility costs went up by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in April.



