

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $181.34 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $138.93 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $1.17 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.06 - $3.12



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.06 - $3.12



