

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $938 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $658 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $6.37 billion from $5.77 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $893 Mln. vs. $652 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $6.37 Bln vs. $5.77 Bln last year.



