

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, steady after yesterday's 2-month lows.



Traders are moving to the sidelines ahead of this afternoon's interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve.



The Fed are likely to hold steady on interest rates but signal a rate hike is possible for June, as wages and prices are now growing at 2 percent a year, according to the Fed's preferred inflation measure.



There is no press conference to follow the Fed's 2pm ET announcement.



The ADP jobs report is out this morning, a key prelude to the official April jobs report due Friday.



Gold was up $4 at $1310 an ounce.



Stocks were set for a lackluster open after losing ground in the previous session.



