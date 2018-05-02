

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $268 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $75 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $361 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $2.59 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $361 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX