

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were stable Wednesday morning, following a significant retreat in the previous session.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large build of 3.427 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending April 27. Gasoline stockpiles also rose, according to the industry report.



The EIA is out with the government's official data at 10:30 am ET.



There was little reaction to developments overseas this week. OPEC reported its production has dwindled to the lowest of the year, and Iran has been threatened with new sanctions over its supposed nuclear program.



WTI light sweet oil was up 13 cents at $67.38 a barrel. Volumes were light ahead of this afternoon's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX